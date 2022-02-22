Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Up 5.8%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 48,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,307,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

