Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post $28.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.11 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

