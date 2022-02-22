Banano (BAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,581.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $89,581.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,061,263 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.