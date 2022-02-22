BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $194,325.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,394. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.