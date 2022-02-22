Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 33,921 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
