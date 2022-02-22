Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 33,921 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

