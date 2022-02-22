Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

NYSE:BLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,069. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

