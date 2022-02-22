Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.86

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and traded as high as $53.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

