Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 538,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

