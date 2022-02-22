Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.21 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

TSE BMO opened at C$146.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$143.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.50. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$99.73 and a 1 year high of C$152.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.96.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

