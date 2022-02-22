Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BMO opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

