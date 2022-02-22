BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $236.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.37 million and the highest is $242.45 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $974.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.38 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.64 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.