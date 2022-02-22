Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Banner worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Banner by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

