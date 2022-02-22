Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0001

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.13 or 0.06872363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.58 or 0.99851072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.