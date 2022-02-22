Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 5,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 374.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Baozun by 103.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baozun by 30.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

