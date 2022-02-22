Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 5,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 374.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Baozun by 103.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baozun by 30.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
