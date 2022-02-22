Barclays Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.