Barclays Boosts Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target to SEK 215

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$20.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

