Barclays Increases SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target to 606.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 595.00 to 606.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SALRF. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $652.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SALRF remained flat at $$72.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.