Barclays Raises Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target to 68.00

Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from 65.00 to 68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTC LYSFY traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394. Leroy Seafood Group has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

