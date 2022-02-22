Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. restated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 916.60 ($12.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,214.02.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

