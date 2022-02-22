Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.20) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.90).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.59) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.30).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

