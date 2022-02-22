Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.75) on Monday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,104.50 ($15.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.50). The company has a market cap of £12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.75.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

