Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.67).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 297.35 ($4.04) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.60). The stock has a market cap of £903.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.10), for a total value of £62,565 ($85,087.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,752.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,154.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

