Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.50) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 180 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 159.86 ($2.17) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

