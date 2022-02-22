Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Trading Down 8.4%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Barco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

