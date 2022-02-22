Base Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,867.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $130,719.65 and approximately $11,867.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

