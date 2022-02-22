Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Down 5.1%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.80 and last traded at $45.80. 14,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 6,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSFFF. Citigroup lowered Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

