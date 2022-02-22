Beacon Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $660,526.84 and approximately $2,849.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

