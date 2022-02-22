Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Beauty Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 227,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

