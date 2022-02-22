Beefy.Finance Market Cap Hits $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00192532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00395748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00060671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

