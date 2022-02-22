Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

