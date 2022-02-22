BELLUS Health (BLU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2022 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

2/16/2022 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

2/10/2022 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

2/9/2022 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

1/12/2022 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 800,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $499.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

