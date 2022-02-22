BELLUS Health (BLU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/21/2022 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 2/16/2022 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 2/10/2022 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 2/9/2022 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 1/12/2022 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 800,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $499.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.