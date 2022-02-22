Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,351.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.93) to GBX 3,351 ($45.57) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

