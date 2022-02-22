Benefitfocus (BNFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

