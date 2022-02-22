BENQI Tops One Day Volume of $15.81 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BENQI has a total market cap of $17.78 million and $15.81 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.72 or 0.06943492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.30 or 0.99895181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050069 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

