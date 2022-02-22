Bentley Systems (BSY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSY stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

