BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

