Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.06 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.15 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 12.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 100,162 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.06.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

