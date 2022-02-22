Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,462.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $633,994.76 and approximately $159,462.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

