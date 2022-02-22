BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,970.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,970 ($53.99) and last traded at GBX 3,890 ($52.90), with a volume of 64259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,960 ($53.86).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,782.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,673.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
