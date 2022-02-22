BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,970.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,970 ($53.99) and last traded at GBX 3,890 ($52.90), with a volume of 64259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,960 ($53.86).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,782.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,673.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

