BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $66.67 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

