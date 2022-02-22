Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) dropped 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 52,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,679,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 105.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

