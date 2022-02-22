BinaryX Price Tops $22.99 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $22.99 or 0.00060564 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $46.50 million and $21.10 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008357 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00319523 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

