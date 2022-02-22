Binemon Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $4.78 million and $10.65 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.