Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.49 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $49,863.82 and $26,329.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.