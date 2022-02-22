BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.18 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce sales of $48.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,098.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $164.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.67 million, with estimates ranging from $206.81 million to $283.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.