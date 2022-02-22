BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 31.5%

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) fell 31.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

