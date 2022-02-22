Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.84

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.84 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 243.34 ($3.31). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.47), with a volume of 1,350 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £9.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 344.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Biome Technologies Company Profile (LON:BIOM)
