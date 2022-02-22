Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 1-Day Volume Tops $185,030.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $185,030.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.19 or 0.00096173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.