Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0006 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $146,040.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.04 or 0.99897193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00320273 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

