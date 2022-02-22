Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 38.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Bitcloud has a market cap of $43,699.62 and $14.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.75 or 1.00079112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00244833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00143153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00296927 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,578,813 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

